Commanders Sign G Darrian Dalcourt

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed G Darrian Dalcourt to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Commanders’ practice squad:

Dalcourt, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts and spent the year on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal. Baltimore waived Dalcourt again at the end of camp in 2025.

Dalcourt is yet to appear in an NFL game.