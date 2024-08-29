Commanders Sign Two More To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed LB Jalen Graham and CB Bobby Price to their practice squad.

The following is a list of the Commanders’ updated practice squad:

Price, 26, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of 2020. He was released coming out of training camp and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to their active roster.

Price became an unrestricted free agent last offseason after signing an exclusive rights contract with the Lions in March 2022. He caught on with the Cardinals where he was back and forth from the practice squad before being waived after training camp this year.

In 2023, Price appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery.