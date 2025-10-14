Commanders Signing DE Drake Jackson To Active Roster

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Commanders are signing DE Drake Jackson to their 53-man roster.

Jackson worked out for multiple teams before signing with Washington. He was placed on the PUP list in August of 2024 after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Jackson, 24, was a second-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC and a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson was entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract and but was waived in May.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.