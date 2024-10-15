Commanders Signing DT Carl Davis, Worked Out CB Kyle Fuller

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are signing DT Carl Davis to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Garafolo adds that the Commanders worked out CB Kyle Fuller on Tuesday.

Davis played for Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt while in Dallas last year.

Davis, 32, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Davis had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad before joining the Cowboys last November. He re-signed with Dallas this past offseason on a one-year, $1.4 million deal but was released in August.

In 2023, Davis appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.