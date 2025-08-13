Commanders Tried Out Four DBs Including Daryl Worley

The Washington Commanders tried out four defensive backs on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Worley, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

From there, Worley had stints with the Bills, Cardinals, and Lions before catching on with the Ravens. He was on and off of Baltimore’s active roster before catching on with the Titans practice squad in November of 2024.

In 2024, Worley appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded 52 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass defenses.