Cowboys Claim OL Trevor Keegan From Eagles

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are claiming OL Trevor Keegan off the waiver wire from the Eagles.

The second-year lineman survived the initial wave of cuts but was pushed out as the Eagles continue to reshuffle their roster. The team likely hoped there was less risk he’d be claimed but in the end he’s heading to a division rival.

Keegan, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and team captain as a senior.

The Eagles used the No. 172 overall pick in the fifth round on Keegan. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,274,276 contract which includes a signing bonus of $254,276.

For his college career, Keegan appeared in 44 games and made 37 starts with 36 of them coming at left guard.

In 2024, Keegan appeared in one game for the Eagles.