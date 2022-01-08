Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Could Emerge As Top Candidate For Broncos’ HC Job

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Broncos are “widely expected to part ways” with HC Vic Fangio.

Multiple league sources tell La Canfora that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn could quickly emerge as a top candidate for Denver should they move on from Fangio in the coming days.

La Canfora mentions that Quinn’s demeanor and personality would be a significant change from Fangio, who is more “gruff and old-school.”

The Jaguars requested a meeting with Quinn, but La Canfora says that this meeting will not happen.

Another potential option for Quinn, according to La Canfora, could include the Seahawks in the event they part with way long-time HC Pete Carroll this offseason.

Others have reported that Quinn is worth watching for Denver so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett has also been tossed out as a potential candidate.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led to the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.