Cowboys Designate CB Trevon Diggs To Return, Sign RB Israel Abanikanda To PS

The Cowboys announced on Sunday that they have designated CB Trevon Diggs to return from injured reserve.

The team also signed RB Israel Abanikanda to their practice squad.

Diggs has been dealing with a knee injury, but also suffered his concussion in a fall at his home ahead of Week 7.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.