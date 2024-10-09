Cowboys Designating CB DaRon Bland To Return From IR

The Dallas Cowboys are designating CB DaRon Bland to return from injured reserve, per Todd Archer.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

However, Dallas has a lot of optimism Bland will be able to play this week against the Lions.

Bland had foot surgery back in August that was expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks.

Bland, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Fresno State back in 2022.

He is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $985,00 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Bland played in 17 games for the Cowboys, recording 69 tackles and 15 passes defended. He also led the league with nine interceptions and set the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season with five.