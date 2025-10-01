Cowboys Designating Two To Return

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Wednesday the team is opening the practice windows for WR Jonathan Mingo and CB Caelen Carson, via Jon Machota.

They can practice with the team for the next three weeks before Dallas has to add them to the active roster. Both have been on the injured lists to start the season.

Mingo, 24, was named second-team All-SEC following his final season at Ole Miss. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded Mingo to the Cowboys last year as part of a pick swap.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract including a $3,441,161 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mingo appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and Cowboys catching 17 passes for 167 yards receiving and no touchdowns.