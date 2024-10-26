Cowboys Elevating RB Dalvin Cook

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Cowboys are elevating RB Dalvin Cook from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8.

Cook, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him last summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million but was waived at the end of the season and signed by the Ravens to the practice squad for the playoffs.

He most recently caught on with the Cowboys practice squad at the end of August.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 15 receptions on 20 targets for 78 yards.

We have Cook included in our Top Available Free Agents list.