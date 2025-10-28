Cowboys Have Not Had Extension Talks With WR George Pickens

Ed Werder reports the Cowboys have not engaged in contract extension talks with WR George Pickens yet.

Pickens is in the final year of his contract and has performed well in his first season with Dallas. The Cowboys were expected to let Pickens play his contract out and revisit in the offseason heading into the year.

Pickens, 24, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pickens has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and caught 43 passes for 685 yards (15.9 YPC) and six touchdowns.