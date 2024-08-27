Cowboys Hosting DE Tyus Bowser For Visit

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are bringing in free agent DE Tyus Bowser for a visit on Tuesday along with RB Dalvin Cook.

Bowser, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

He returned to the Ravens on a four-year, $22 million contract. Bowser was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million when the Ravens opted to release him.

In 2022, Bowser appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.