Cowboys Place RB Miles Sanders On IR, Among Other Moves

According to Jon Machota, the Cowboys are placing RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In other moves, the team is signing WR Jalen Cropper to the active roster from the practice squad and elevating WR Parris Campbell from the unit.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He was due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

The Panthers released Sanders last offseason, and he caught on with the Cowboys in March.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 117 yards (5.9 YPC) and a touchdown, to go along with eight receptions for 30 yards (3.8 YPC).