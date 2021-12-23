Cowboys Placing S Malik Hooker On COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys are placing S Malik Hooker on the COVID-19 list, per Jon Machota.

This is Hooker’s second stint on the list after going on it during training camp.

Hooker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Hooker has appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.