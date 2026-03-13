Cowboys Re-Sign TE Princeton Fant

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed TE Princeton Fant to an undisclosed contract on Friday.

Fant, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Fant has been on and off of the Cowboys’ active roster ever since.

For his career, Fant has appeared in 11 games and recorded two defensive tackles on special teams. He has yet to record a catch.