Cowboys Re-Signing LB Leighton Vander Esch

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year contract with LB Leighton Vander Esch on Friday.

The Patriots reportedly had interest in Vander Esch, but it appears as though a return to Dallas proved to be his best option in the end.

Vander Esch, 26, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2021, Vander Esch appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 77 tackles, one sack, an interception and two pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.