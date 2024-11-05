Cowboys Release DT Jordan Phillips

According to Tommy Yarish of the team website, the Cowboys have released veteran DT Jordan Phillips.

Phillips, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.

From there, Phillips signed a one-year contract with the Giants. However, he was traded to the Cowboys for a conditional pick at the end of the preseason.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass defenses.

In 2024, Phillips has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle.