Cowboys Release WR Parris Campbell From IR

The Dallas Cowboys officially released WR Parris Campbell from injured reserve with a settlement on Tuesday.

Campbell, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season before joining the Cowboys this past March.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.