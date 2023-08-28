Cowboys Releasing DE Ben Banogu

The Dallas Cowboys have informed DE Ben Banogu that he’s been released, according to Michael Gehlken.

Banogu, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $5,944,506 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason.

In 2022, Banogu appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.