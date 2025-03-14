Cowboys & Seahawks ‘Very Interested’ In Cooper Kupp

After being unable to find a trade partner, the Rams released WR Cooper Kupp and plenty of teams have shown interest already.

At least five teams have been interested in Kupp including the Patriots, Jaguars and Broncos.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Cowboys and Seahawks are also “very interested” in adding the veteran slot receiver. Both teams have receiver needs and coaching connections to Kupp on their staffs. Russini believes he’s the type of receiver who fits next to Dallas QB Dak Prescott and would pair perfectly with WR CeeDee Lamb.

Russini also notes how Kupp’s asking price will play a factor in his landing spot for some teams. She says some potential teams have not been willing to offer Kupp a $13-$14 million contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also brought up Dallas’ interest in Kupp and called them a “sleeper team” to add the former Super Bowl MVP. Schefter thinks a decision could come as early as today and doesn’t believe the Cowboys are the favorites to land Kupp despite making a push.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

