Cowboys Set To Host Multiple Top Prospects For 30 Visits

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are hosting some top-30 visits over the next three days with top prospects.

The following is a list of some of the names who will be in Dallas this weekend:

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

Missouri WR Luther Burden III

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins

Texas OT Kelvin Banks

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McMillan, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked receiver in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class out of California. He committed to the University of Arizona in December 2021 and enrolled a month later. McMillan was All-Big 12 first team in 2024 and All-Pac 12 second team in 2023, along with being a Biletnikoff Award Finalist in 2024.

In his collegiate career, McMillan appeared in 37 games over three seasons and caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.

For more news on pre-draft visits, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.