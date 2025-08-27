Cowboys Shuffle Roster With Four More Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have placed both CB Caelen Carson and seventh-round RB Phil Mafah on injured reserve.

The @dallascowboys placed CB Caelen Carson and RB Phil Mafah on Reserve/Injured. The club signed OT Hakeem Adeniji and CB C.J. Goodwin to the active roster. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 27, 2025

Both players must miss at least four games before they’re eligible to return later this season.

In corresponding moves, the team signed OT Hakeem Adeniji and CB C.J. Goodwin to the active roster.

Goodwin, 35, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of California of Pennsylvania back in 2014. He bounced on and off their practice squad before signing on with the Falcons’ practice squad.

Goodwin had brief stints with the Bengals, Giants, and 49ers before signing on with the Bengals during the preseason in 2018 and later signed to their practice squad. Dallas signed Goodwin off of Cincinnati’s practice squad to their active roster in October. He’s been with the team since.

In 2024, Goodwin appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded nine total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.