Cowboys Sign DT Phil Hoskins & CB Amani Oruwariye To PS

According to Nick Harris, the Cowboys signed DT Phil Hoskins and CB Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad on Thursday.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

RB Dalvin Cook RB Malik Davis DE Carl Lawson OL Josh Ball WR Jalen Cropper DB Josh Butler TE Princeton Fant CB Kemon Hall WR Kelvin Harmon LB Darius Harris DB Emany Johnson LB Brock Mogensen C Dakoda Shepley LB Nick Vigil DT Denzel Daxon (International) DT Phil Hoskins CB Amani Oruwariye

Hoskins, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Panthers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract.

However, Hoskins was waived during the 2022 season, but was later added to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad before signing with the Cardinals’ practice squad in October.

He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts this week.

In 2023, Hoskins appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded eight tackles.