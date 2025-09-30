Cowboys Sign WR Parris Campbell To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed WR Parris Campbell to the practice squad.

The @dallascowboys signed WR Parris Campbell to the practice squad. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 30, 2025

They had an open spot on the squad and didn’t have to make another move. Campbell was with the team this offseason before getting hurt and cut in August.

Campbell, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season before joining the Cowboys this past March.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.