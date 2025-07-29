Cowboys Signing CB Christian Matthew

Calvin Watkins reports the Cowboys are signing CB Christian Matthew to a contract.

It’s worth noting Dallas is dealing with a multitude of injuries in their secondary, including Trevon Diggs, Josh Butler, Caelen Carson and third-rounder Shavon Revel Jr.

Matthew, 28, was a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals out of Valdosta State in the 2022 draft. Arizona waived him in October 2023 and he caught on with Chicago’s practice squad.

Matthew was let go by the Bears in January 2024 and signed a futures deal with the Ravens after spending the end of the season on their practice squad. Baltimore decided to non-tender him this past offseason, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Matthew appeared in six games for the Cardinals and Bears and recorded one total tackle.