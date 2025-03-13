Cowboys To Sign RB Miles Sanders

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Cowboys plan to sign RB Miles Sanders to a one-year contract.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He was due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

The Panthers released Sanders this offseason.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and rushed for 205 yards on 55 carries (3.7 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions on 30 targets for 148 yards receiving and another touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.