D.K. Metcalf Not Present For Mandatory Minicamp

According to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is not present for the start of mandatory minicamp in Seattle.

Rapoport says contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal for Metcalf as he enters the final year of his deal, and his absence from minicamp clearly expresses his frustration with that.

Metcalf is subject to fines for each day of minicamp he misses.

So far this offseason, Seattle has spiked all trade inquiries for Metcalf. The Seahawks have said a new deal is a priority for them and they have “no intention” of trading Metcalf.

Of course, they also said the same thing about QB Russell Wilson, and the extension comments were before new deals for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Raiders WR Davante Adams and Eagles WR A.J. Brown reset the market at the wide receiver position.

Those deals figure to have a dramatic impact on Metcalf’s asking price and it’s led to questions about whether a team that wants to be a run-first offense will be willing to pay up.

Metcalf, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including an $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks and is set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Metcalf appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 75 receptions for 967 yards (12.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Metcalf as the news is available.