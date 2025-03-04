Darius Slayton Wants To Play For Contender, Three Teams Showing Interest

Giants WR Darius Slayton is heading into free agency this offseason and is likely to get a lot of interest because of his age and speed compared to the rest of the market.

Per Pat Leonard, Slayton is not expected to return to the Giants because of his desire to win and the expected cost. Leonard named the Chargers, Panthers and Steelers as potential suitors while bringing up Pittsburgh’s pursuit of Slayton last offseason.

Slayton outlined what he’s looking for at this point in his career and how he’s prioritizing a winning culture over some extra money.

“Definitely, winning and being in an advantageous situation are probably two things that are really important for me right now,” Slayton said. “Obviously, five out of my six years with the Giants we weren’t competitive. We didn’t make the playoffs. We weren’t really close to making the playoffs.”

“And one thing I’ve learned in my career is … You play with guys that have [the attitude of] ‘If I go off and I get paid, I sleep great at night.’ And I have learned over my career that I do want to go off and I do want to get paid. But it weighs on me so heavy just losing. Every. Single. Week. I can’t take [it]. Like, there’s no money that’s gonna make me just go home and be like — I’m obviously gonna be a little more happy in my Hellcat than in a Camry — but like my spirit, the core of me cannot take that.”

Slayton, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 2024, Slayton appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 39 passes on 71 targets for 573 yards and two touchdowns.

