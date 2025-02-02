Giants WR Darius Slayton Could Have Robust Market?

According to Jeremy Fowler, Giants WR Darius Slayton is a candidate to have a more robust market than people may expect as a free agent.

Fowler explains Slayton has top-end speed which is always an in-demand commodity for NFL teams. He also was reasonably productive in New York despite never playing for a good offense.

He notes Slayton could be seeking a deal similar to what the Falcons gave WR Darnell Mooney last year, which was three years and $39 million with multiple years guaranteed.

The Panthers are a team to watch, per Fowler, as they could use more speed on offense.

Slayton hasn’t ruled out returning to the Giants on another deal but said his main priority is finding a place where he has a bigger role.

“My main priority is just being an integral part of whatever offense I’m [in],” Slayton said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I think I’ve shown that I’m a good football player. I’ve shown that I’m a positive impact in whatever offense I’m a part of. My primary goal is to get somewhere, or be a part of an offense, where I have a chance to impact the game every Sunday.”

Slayton, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 2024, Slayton appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 39 passes on 71 targets for 573 yards and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.