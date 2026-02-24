Davis Mills & Tanner McKee Two Potential QB Targets For Jets

Tony Pauline reports that Texans QB Davis Mills and Eagles QB Tanner McKee are two potential targets to watch for the Jets this offseason.

He says the word from his sources is the Jets plan to be bargain-conscious when looking for a new starting quarterback this offseason. Both Mills and McKee fit the bill; Mills as a backup in Houston and McKee in the final year of his rookie contract.

Pauline notes his sources have told him Jets GM Darren Mougey has brought up Mills on multiple occasions.

The Jets would have to swing a trade for either player, which might cost them a late Day 2 pick, but relatively speaking that’s still a cheap price for a starting quarterback.

Interestingly enough, we highlighted both Mills and McKee as sleeper quarterbacks who could be traded this year.

Mills, 27, attended Stanford University and was selected in the third round by the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and was set to earn a salary of $1.3 million in 2024 before signing a one-year extension. He signed another one-year extension worth up to $7 million ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Mills appeared in six games for the Texans and completed 91 of 159 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 915 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He added 13 carries for 60 yards and another touchdown.

McKee, 25, was an honorable mention All-PAC-12 selection in 2021 at Stanford and was on several preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He declared for the draft after his junior season.

The Eagles selected him with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,026,520 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $186,520.

In 2025, McKee appeared in four games for the Eagles and completed 24 of 43 pass attempts (55.8 percent) for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.