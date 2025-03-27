Deion Sanders Says He’s Content With Any Team In Top 10 Picks Drafting Son Shedeur Sanders

There’s been a lot of buzz about the opinion of Colorado HC Deion Sanders about where his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, lands in the draft, stemming from comments the elder Sanders made a few years ago about not wanting his son to land with certain organizations.

As the draft has drawn closer, Deion has tried to walk those comments back to reassure any teams concerned about that dynamic. Still, there have been plenty of rumors about the two having a specific team in mind.

In an appearance on Skip Bayless’ podcast, via ESPN, Deion said that while his son might have preferences, he personally will be content with wherever his son ends up.

“He’s talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, where he wants to go,” he said. “If it’s New York, it’s New York. If it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans, if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I’m happy with it, because I know what he’s going to do for that organization.”

Sanders also addressed some of the negative buzz about his son coming out of the Scouting Combine after there was at least one coach who interviewed Shedeur who proceeded to slam him in comments to others. That led to a lot of speculation that he could end up sliding out of the top 10 picks.

“You know me, I’m gonna get to the bottom of it, so I called that team, because I tracked it down, I knew who it was, and I called the head coach and we had a candid conversation.

“He said ‘Prime, that never happened. Matter of fact, it was a great interview. We all walked out of there saying dang, this kid’s got it.’ I said yeah, but this guy on your staff lied and said he didn’t, so you need to check him.”

Sanders is set to have private workouts with the Titans and Browns after his pro day on April 4. He’s taken or scheduled official 30 visits with those two teams as well as the Giants. All are picking in the top three.

The Browns reportedly like Sanders, but it’s unclear whether they would be willing to use the No. 2 overall pick on him as of now.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on Sanders as the news is available.