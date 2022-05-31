District Attorney Moving To Dismiss Charges Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Per Adam Schefter, the district attorney in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss the charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.
The third-year receiver was arrested a couple of weeks ago and charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. He had been scheduled for a hearing today, which will now be canceled.
Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.
The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.
In 2021, Jeudy appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and caught 38 passes for 467 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
