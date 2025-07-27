Dolphins Agree To Revised Deal With S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Giving Him $16M Signing Bonus

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and S Minkah Fitzpatrick have agreed to a revised contract that will pay him a $16.245 million signing bonus.

Schefter adds no new years were added onto the deal. There’s no new money either, as Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins moved $2 million from the second year of the deal into this year and converted his remaining 2025 base salary into a bonus, essentially treating this like a restructure and saving room on the cap.

Fitzpatrick had been seeking an updated contract after his trade from the Steelers, as there was no remaining guaranteed money on the two years left on his deal. He was set to make base salaries of $15.5 million and $17.6 million in the final two years of his deal.

“We are comfortable with this commitment to Minkah as we continue to work with the Dolphins on a multi-year extension,” Fitzpatrick’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter.

Fitzpatrick, 28, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

In 2024, Fitzpatrick appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 96 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass deflections.