Dolphins Also Signing CB Marco Wilson

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing CB Marco Wilson to a one-year contract.

It’s the latest one-year flier the Dolphins are taking as they try to fill out the roster under the cap constraints of their quarterback situation. Wilson was a Day 2 pick with some pedigree who hasn’t put it together yet, so Miami will roll the dice on him figuring things out.

Wilson, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Arizona waived him and he was claimed by New England.

Cincinnati claimed Wilson off waivers after the Patriots let him go in November 2024. They brought him back on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in four games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles.