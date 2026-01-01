Dolphins Bringing In Troy Aikman As Consultant For GM Search

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are bringing in analyst Troy Aikman as a consultant to advise the organization on its general manager search process.

Schefter says that this won’t be a permanent role for Aikman, who has previously made it clear that he would like to work in a front office.

Dolphins’ ownership reportedly wanted an outside respected perspective from someone who had strong relationships across the league and Aikman has spent the last three decades in and around the league as a player and broadcaster.

According to the report, this role won’t impact Aikman’s job at ESPN as an “Monday Night Football” analyst this season.

Miami is looking to replace GM Chris Grier during the offseason and there are questions about HC Mike McDaniel’s future as well.

The Dolphins currently have Champ Kelly as their interim general manager.