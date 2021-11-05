Dolphins Claim DE Darius Hodge Off Waivers From Bengals

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are claiming DE Darius Hodge off of waivers from the Bengals on Friday.

Hodge, 23, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal but was cut loose on Thursday.

In 2020, Hodge has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.

During his three-year college career at Marshall, Hodge recorded 117 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass defenses in 31 career games.