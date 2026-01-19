Dolphins Complete HC Interview With Raiders DC Patrick Graham

The Miami Dolphins announced they have completed an interview with Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their HC opening.

We have completed an interview with Patrick Graham for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/ie9adhM7Dr — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 19, 2026

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Dolphins’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Requested)

Graham, 46, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.

In 2025, the Raiders ranked No. 25 in scoring and No. 14 in total defense, including No. 17 against the run and No. 14 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins’ HC search as the news is available.