Dolphins Complete Interview With Packers DC Jeff Hafley

The Miami Dolphins announced they have completed an interview with Packers DC Jeff Hafley for their head coaching vacancy.

We have completed an interview with Jeff Hafley for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/7n3eIpH3eT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 14, 2026

Here’s where the Dolphins’ coaching search stands so far:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Requested)

It is worth noting that Hafley has a relationship with the new Dolphins GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, and has prior head coaching experience from Boston College.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins’ HC search as the news is available.