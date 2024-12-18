Dolphins Could Cut DL Calais Campbell So He Can Join Contender?

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins could potentially cut DL Calais Campbell once they’re eliminated from playoff contention, allowing him to catch on with a contending team.

Miami nearly traded Campbell to the Ravens before nixing the deal at the last minute in the hopes of making a playoff run.

In the end, it seems like they could still try to do right by Campbell, as the current chances of the Dolphins sneaking into the playoffs are not good.

Campbell, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins during the offseason.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 43 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.