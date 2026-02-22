Dolphins Could Roll With Quinn Ewers As Starting Quarterback This Year

According to Tony Pauline, one of the Dolphins’ primary plans at quarterback for the upcoming season is to roll with 2025 seventh-rounder Quinn Ewers, plus a veteran backup.

Pauline says new OC Bobby Slowik is a big fan of Ewers, who beat out QB Zach Wilson for the backup job and finished out the 2025 season as the starter after the Dolphins benched QB Tua Tagovailoa.

While Miami has some free agent targets in mind, Pauline notes if they can’t land those, Ewers is the current plan B.

Most of the people Pauline has spoken to think new Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley would like to bring QB Malik Willis along with him from the Packers. However, Miami might be outbid for Willis’ services, with Pauline highlighting the Cardinals as another potential landing spot.

Pauline says if the Dolphins elect to go with Ewers, they could sign Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a cheap veteran backstop. The Dolphins are not expected to bring back Tagovailoa and are trying to find a trade partner, though that will be difficult. Pauline notes a person in Tagovailoa’s camp told him they’re not expecting to be in Miami come Week 1.

Ian Rapoport previously raised the possibility of the Dolphins not being able to afford Willis and pivoting to Ewers as an alternative. Garoppolo is another veteran who’s been linked to the Dolphins, who have budget constraints since they’re paying Tagovailoa $54 million guaranteed in 2026.

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

He’s going into the second year of a four-year, $4,331,576 rookie contract that included a $131,576 signing bonus.

In 2025, Ewers appeared in four games for the Dolphins and completed 55 of 83 pass attempts (66.3 percent) for 622 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins’ quarterback plans as the news is available.