Dolphins Cut CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert, & TE Durham Smythe

The Miami Dolphins announced they released CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert, and TE Durham Smythe on Friday.

Roster Moves | We have released CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert and TE Durham Smythe. pic.twitter.com/TD3Ygu9vRt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 14, 2025

Releasing all three players frees up $7,883,353 in cap space and creates $9,068,668 in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Fuller, 29, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2016. He was traded to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith deal back in 2017.

Fuller played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract and re-signed to a four-year, $40 million deal in 2020. He finished in the final year of his contract and earned a base salary of $8,500,000 in 2023.

Miami signed Fuller to a two-year, $15 million contract in 2024 free agency. He finished the season on injured reserve.

In 2024, Fuller appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and seven pass defenses.

Mostert, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

Mostert played out that deal and then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season and signed a two-year extension in 2023. Miami re-signed him to another two-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Mostert appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 85 rushing attempts for 278 yards and two touchdowns.