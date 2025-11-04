Dolphins Declined Trade Offers For WR Jaylen Waddle & DE Bradley Chubb

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins declined offers for WR Jaylen Waddle and DE Bradley Chubb ahead of the trade deadline.

Rapoport notes that Miami did not want to give away either player at fire-sale prices and held firm on their demands.

Earlier this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Dolphins want “a 1-plus” for Waddle, meaning a first-round pick and additional compensation. Schefter’s sources did not expect any team to meet this asking price, even though Waddle could be the best available player at this year’s deadline.

Rapoport notes that Miami could still look to trade Waddle in March for their same asking price.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 41 receptions on 59 targets for 586 yards and four touchdowns.

Chubb, 29, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space. The Dolphins restructured his contract again back in March to clear $16.3 million of cap space.

In 2025, Chubb has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.