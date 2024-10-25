Dolphins DT Zach Sieler Being Evaluated For Orbital Bone Fracture

Cameron Wolfe reports Dolphins DT Zach Sieler has been ruled out from Week 8 after suffering a fractured orbital bone in practice and is being evaluated to figure out his timeline of recovery.

Wolfe notes it’s still unclear if Sieler will require surgery and orbital bone fractures typically have varying timelines.

It’ll be interesting to see the extent of Sieler’s injury. If he’s expected to miss multiple weeks, Miami will have to decide whether he’s a candidate for injured reserve, which will cause him to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Sieler, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

However, the Ravens elected to waive Sieler coming out of the preseason in his second year. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before being claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins.

Miami brought Sieler back on an exclusive rights contract in 2020 and later that year signed him to a three-year, $7.6 million extension. The Dolphins re-signed him to a three-year extension with a maximum value of $38.65 million in 2023.

In 2024, Sieler has appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded 18 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.