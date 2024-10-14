Dolphins Expect QB Tua Tagovailoa To Play Again This Season

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters this morning he expects QB Tua Tagovailoa to return to the field this season, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

McDaniel didn’t offer a specific timeline, which he’s refused to do throughout this whole process, but this is the first time he’s been definitive that Tagovailoa will in fact play after his latest concussion.

Tagovailoa must miss one more game while on injured reserve, so he won’t be available in Week 7 against the Colts. The soonest he could return is Week 8 against the Cardinals.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this offseason that included $167 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tagovailoa has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 483 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

