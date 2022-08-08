Dolphins Have Had Trade Talks Regarding WRs Preston Williams & Lynn Bowden

According to Albert Breer, the Dolphins have had discussions with other teams about trading either WR Preston Williams or WR Lynn Bowden.

Both are young players who’ve flashed a little bit but are currently buried with all of Miami’s offseason additions at wide receiver.

In Williams’ case specifically, he has made it known he believes he deserves more opportunities than he’s currently getting. Those might have to come elsewhere.

Williams, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Williams played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.

Bowden, 24, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

In 2020, Bowden appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries (3.2 YPC) and caught 28 passes for 211 yards receiving and no touchdowns.