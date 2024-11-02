Dolphins Have Received Trade Inquiries For DL Calais Campbell

By
Nate Bouda
-

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have received trade inquiries regarding veteran DL Calais Campbell.

According to Schefter, if the Dolphins end up losing to the division-leading Bills, they could be “more open to dealing Campbell to a contending team.”

There are several teams in the market for a pass rusher, so it’s possible they could consider Campbell, who is more of an interior pass rush option. 

Campbell, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins during the offseason. 

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.

