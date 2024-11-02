Dolphins Have Received Trade Inquiries For DL Calais Campbell

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have received trade inquiries regarding veteran DL Calais Campbell.

According to Schefter, if the Dolphins end up losing to the division-leading Bills, they could be “more open to dealing Campbell to a contending team.”

There are several teams in the market for a pass rusher, so it’s possible they could consider Campbell, who is more of an interior pass rush option.

Campbell, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins during the offseason.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.