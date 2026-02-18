Dolphins Having Trade Talks Involving S Minkah Fitzpatrick

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins have opened trade talks with teams for S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Miami is in the early stages of rebuilding its roster. They already released WR Tyreek Hill, G James Daniels, and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, while OLB Bradley Chubb is expected to be a post-June 1 cut.

Fitzpatrick came up as a trade candidate back in November, but Miami never pulled the trigger on a deal. Now that the organization is in a regime change with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley, it’s clear that big changes are happening to the roster.

Fitzpatrick, 29, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick was due base salaries of $15.5 million and $17.6 million in the final two years of that deal when he was traded to the Dolphins in a multi-player deal.