Dolphins Hiring Former Cowboys WRs Coach Robert Prince To Same Role

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are hiring former Cowboys WRs coach Robert Prince to the same role in Miami.

Prince, 59, began his coaching career at Humboldt State back in 1989 and worked his way up to RB coach with the Falcons in 2004.

After being a position coach at various stops throughout the NFL, Prince became the offensive coordinator for Boise State in 2012.

Prince joined the Lions as their wide receivers coach in 2014, where he served with the team until the Texans hired him prior to the 2021 season.

The Cowboys hired Prince as their WRs coach in 2023.