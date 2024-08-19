Dolphins Hosted Ten Players For Workout

The Miami Dolphins hosted 10 players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

WR Jalen Camp LB Noah Dawkins WR Alex Erickson RB Zander Horvath (Signed) LB Dequan Jackson (Signed) WR Jadon Janke (Signed) RB Anthony McFarland (Signed) LB Isaiah Moore WR Tre Mosley RB Larry Rountree

McFarland, 26, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus when he was released. The Steelers later re-signed him to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract in 2023 before placing him on injured reserve.

For his career, McFarland has appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 87 yards receiving and no touchdowns.